Water main break on Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WWAY) — A watermain hit by a construction crew working on Bald Head Island has led to a boil water notice for homes and businesses that are affected.

Some homes reported no water pressure following the incident.

The Village of Bald Head Island Facebook page says that the repair to the water main has been made within the last 45 minutes.

Village Utilities is flushing the line and re-pressurizing the line to resume full service will take approximately 2.5 to 3 hours.

However, the boil water advisory is still in effect.

Those advisories are typically rescinded between 24-48 hours.