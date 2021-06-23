As NC jobless rate keeps falling, people seeking work drops

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell for the eighth consecutive month in May.

But data released Wednesday by state officials show the reduction appears largely connected to a decline in the number of people actively seeking work.

- Advertisement -

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell from 5% in April to 4.8% in May.

The state’s overall workforce actually fell by more than 16,200 people compared to April, and the number of employed workers decreased by over 4,500.

Leisure and hospitality industries showed the largest increase in employment last month. Government and construction sectors saw declines.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)