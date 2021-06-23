Brunswick County leading the Cape Fear area with the most people vaccinated for COVID-19

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County, leading the Cape Fear in vaccination numbers, where 52% are partially vaccinated, and 50% fully vaccinated.

Hoping to keep those numbers up, county health services is hosting a series of pop up clinics.

A clinic was held today in the WWAY event center. The hope was to administer 100 shots, but the event fell far short. Only 27 people were vaccinated today. Brunswick county has seen a decrease in the number of people getting the COVID-19 vaccine. officials are hoping the clinics get more people to get their shot.

“Those that may have transportation issues to clinics, and those that find it hard because of where they live to get a vaccine. So, we –we hope that we can convince people that getting the vaccine is what’s best for them, and for their families,” said Chris Harrelson, Brunswick County Health Services Director.

The next clinics are in Southport and Calabash.