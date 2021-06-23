Four UNCW athletes earn CAA leadership and sports honors

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Four UNCW student athletes received honors from the CAA this week.

Phu Kine was recognized for excellence in women’s golf. On the course, she received second-team All CAA and off the course, she compiled a 3.5 GPA while majoring in business administration.

Dominique Travers is a four-year captain for softball, and is pursuing a masters in communication, boasting a 3.9 GPA.

Joshua Rigsbee compiled a 3.5 GPA while majoring in business administration. In the pool, he earned all-conference honors by placing 2nd in the 100 breast stroke. He was also part of two second-place relay teams.

Dylan Wood double majored in political science and history with a 3.6 GPA. He was also the individual champion in the triple jump in 2021