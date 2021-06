WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A wanted man was arrested last night by the Wilmington Police Department for indecent liberties with a minor.

Malik Matthews, 25, of Wilmington had multiple warrants out for him including lewd and lascivious, statutory sex offense against a child less than 13 years old, and indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken into custody by officers without incident.

He’s being held in the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office detention center under a $500,000 bond.