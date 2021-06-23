Pender County landmark reopens after almost three years

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — A Burgaw landmark has reopened after being closed for renovations almost three years.

The Pender County Courthouse’s basement was flooded during Hurricane Florence. The mold was so bad, it took over an entire two-story wall of the building.

Since then, the courthouse has used three buildings, including a two story store front in downtown Burgaw.

“We have been waiting for this for two and a half years,” said Pender County superior court clerk, Elizabeth Craver. “And at the time we had 19 employees that have been in a two story house. We made it work, but we’re still glad to be back here.”

The courthouse will finally resume operation starting July 12. They’ll hold an open house from two to five, allowing the public to take a tour of the new building.