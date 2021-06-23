Sheriff’s Office advising Pender residents be aware of scam calls

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls about scammers calling around to residents claiming to be from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office threatening arrest action for outstanding warrants if some type of payment is not provided.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office said it will never contact you by phone or any other means to demand financial or personal information for outstanding warrants, missed jury duty, or for anything else.

If you are not sure if a call is legitimate, hang up and contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.