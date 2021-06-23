Upcoming downtown grocery store asking local farmers to fill their shelves

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A full-service grocery store is coming soon to Downtown Wilmington and they are looking for local farmers who want to get their products on shelves.

Joseph Allen, Co-owner of Better Basket, says they are aiming to have a soft opening on or around July 4 and a grand opening will be held sometime between July and August.

As the opening day gets closer, Allen says they are looking for any local farmers or “producers of value-added food” who would like to get their products in the store.

For anyone interested they can send an email to info@shopbetterbasket.com or message the Facebook page.