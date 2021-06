WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department needs your help finding a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Police say Gyven Davis is 5’4″ and about 120 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Davis was last seen in the Creekwood area.

She may be wearing a bright yellow jacket with a hood.

If you see her, call 911 immediately. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD at (910) 343-3609.