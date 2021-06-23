WPD: Man charged after auto accident at Liberty Commons

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Tuesday a vehicle failed to turn at the intersection of Pine Clay Rd. and Lexington Dr.

The vehicle ran off the road, hit a street sign and wooden fence before finally colliding with the southeast corner of the Liberty Commons Nursing Home at 121 Racine Drive.

33-year-old Logan Arnold of Brunswick County was charged with DWI, possession of meth and heroin, felony serious injury, reckless driving to endanger, and four charges of failure to appear on misdemeanor.

Arnold was highly intoxicated and was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

He was arrested and is being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office detention center under a $26,000 bond.

The Wilmington Police Department traffic unit is investigating the case.