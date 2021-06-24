New Hanover County inspector provides insight into Miami building collapse

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A deadly apartment building collapse in Florida has many asking what caused the tragedy, and a local building inspector is offering some perspective.

Jay Stokley is the chief code compliance official for New Hanover County Building Safety. He says that in North Carolina, building plans must be approved under the state building code before construction begins. Inspections must be done during construction to make sure it is in compliance.

Stokley says once construction is complete and the structure is certified for occupancy, it’s up to the Fire Marshal’s office to conduct yearly inspections.

“The building owner is responsible for the maintenance of the building during the building’s life cycle,” Stokley said. “That’s the other part of the equation, the buildings have got to be properly maintained for them to last the expected life cycle of the building.”

An investigation into that collapse in Miami-Dade County, Flordia will reveal whether there was any negligence on the part of the building owner or inspectors.