NHRMC Women & Children’s Hospital named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital has been named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals.

The distinction recognizes facilities that have provided exceptional care to mothers, newborns, and their families, as verified by the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

- Advertisement -

“Our teams know there is nothing ordinary about the birth of a baby,” said Suzie McCabe, RN, director, Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital. “That’s why our focus is about every patient’s safe, quality journey in the care entrusted to us for one of life’s most memorable experiences. The team works collaboratively on best practices, continuous improvement, and inclusion of the patient in care for an overall experience that leaves a compassionate, lifelong impression with a quality outcome.”

Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek’s Best Health Care series, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group. Best Maternity Care Hospitals were first designated in 2020, and NHRMC’s Women’s & Children’s Hospital was also recognized that year.

Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s rigorous standards for maternity care excellence. This includes achieving lower rates of cesarean delivery (NTSV), early elective delivery, and episiotomy, as well as assuring bilirubin screening for all newborns and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

“Patient-centered, evidence-based care has always been at the core of our department and is deeply rooted into the culture of our hospital,” said Dr. Ashwin Patel, chair of the OB/GYN Department at NHRMC. “Our commitment to ongoing quality improvement and advancements in obstetrical and gynecologic care allow us to continually improve upon the complete patient experience for every patient.”

NHRMC’s Women’s & Children’s Hospital was one of fewer than 225 to receive the prestigious accolade.

“Best Maternity Care Hospitals showcases an elite group of hospitals nationwide,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor-in-chief of Newsweek. “These facilities should be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life.”