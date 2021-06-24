Opera House Theatre Company to stage “Little Women: The Musical”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Opera House Theatre Company will present “Little Women: The Musical” this weekend in downtown Wilmington.

Louisa May Alcott’s characters – Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy and Marmee – will take to the stage at North Front Theater at 21 N Front Street, Wilmington.

Performance times are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m.

Wilker Ballantine is directing the show as part of the OHTC Apprentice Program, an experimental learning theatre program for high school and college-age youth.

Jessi Hoadley is the assistant director and stage manager, Samantha Childers is the music director and Sydney Jones is choreographer.

Click here for ticket information.