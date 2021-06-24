President Biden in vaccination push speech in Raleigh: ‘Don’t put it off, just do it’

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a Raleigh community center Thursday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

The push to continue getting shots in arms comes as both North Carolina and the country as a whole are expected to miss Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated by the July 4 holiday.

- Advertisement -

North Carolina ranks 38th nationally in terms of its share of partially vaccinated adults.

Biden’s visit comes the day after North Carolina had its first drawing for a $1 million vaccine lottery.

Click here to read more about Biden’ visit from WNCN.