SBI investigating reports of a shooting at Whiteville Walmart

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident at the Whiteville Walmart Thursday afternoon.

A viewer called WWAY to report a shooting at the Walmart Thursday afternoon.

A Whiteville Police Department spokesman said they would not release any details, but said the SBI is handling the case. The Whiteville Police Department is on scene.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said it was not involved in the shooting at the Walmart.

We are still waiting to hear back from the SBI for more details. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.