Sharks smash in 11 runs during Paws and Jaws night

By
Jake Eichstaedt
-
0

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Sharks hosted the Florence Red Wolves Wednesday for the Paws and Jaws promotional event. Fans could bring their furry friends into the shark tank.

The Sharks rallied early, and didn’t let up. They won 12-1.

