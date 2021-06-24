South Carolina governor to sign COVID liability bill

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans a ceremonial bill signing for a new law preventing people with COVID-19 from suing businesses.

The law protects businesses and other groups as long as they follow guidelines to protect people from the virus.

Dozens of other states have passed similar measures. McMaster plans the bill signing at 2 p.m. at Café Strudel in West Columbia.

He actually signed the bill on April 28. Opponents of the bill say existing laws would work protect the businesses without changes.

As of this spring there was just one lawsuit pending in state court where someone blames a business for their illness.

