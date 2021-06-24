Tinker Bell flies into Leland for pixie-dust-filled book signing

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland was covered in faith, trust, and pixie dust Thursday, as the woman Tinker Bell from the original Disney Peter Pan is modeled on flew down for a visit.

Margaret Kerry signed copies of her new book, Tinker Bell Talks! at the Sandalwood Gift Shop in Waterford Shops.

- Advertisement -

In Disney’s early days, they used real actors to model and act our scenes that would later be animated. Kerry, who was a dancer, model, and actress, was chosen for the role and given free reign to make the classic fairy her own.

“I asked, ‘Mr. Davis, what would you like her to be? Would you like her to be ditsy like Betty Boop? Or would you like her to be queen of the fairies,’ Kerry remembered. “He said, ‘Margaret, we want her to be you.’ And I thought, ‘Gosh golly, I can do that!'”

Kerry was also featured in movies like Little Rascals and the Three Stooges, as well as the Andy Griffith Show. She is 92 years young.