2 officers on leave, SLED to investigate after controversial arrest video

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been requested to investigate after an online video sparked protests over the arrests of two brothers in Rock Hill, S.C.

On Wednesday, at least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over the video that has gone viral showing the arrests.

- Advertisement -

By Thursday morning, the video – posted to Facebook – had more than 2,000 reactions, more than 200 comments and nearly 95,000 views.

Now, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident. A SLED investigation was requested by state Representative John Richard C. King and Rock Hill Police Thursday.

Rock Hill’s police chief says two officers have been placed on administrative leave.

This incident happened near the Valero gas station on Willowbrook Avenue in Rock Hill Wednesday.

Read more here.