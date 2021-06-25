Americans are struggling to keep up with drug prices & costs continue to soar: Tips on saving money

(WTVD) — The cost of prescription drugs is soaring. A new report shows, even during the pandemic, consumers have had to pay three times more for some of their medicines.

The latest RX Price Watch Report from AARP shows that brand-name drug prices have been growing faster than general inflation for more than a decade. For the average older American taking 4.7 prescription drugs per month, the annual cost of therapy was more than $31,000 in 2020-more than three and a half times the cost seen 15 years earlier.

This amount exceeds the average annual income for Medicare beneficiaries.

