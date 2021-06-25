NC State has player test positive for COVID-19, game against Vanderbilt in delay

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The College World Series game between Vanderbilt and North Carolina State has been delayed for what the NCAA characterized as “health and safety protocols.”

NC State will play Friday, reportedly with 13 players, against Vanderbilt.

ESPN is reporting that North Carolina State is dealing with COVID-19 issues and that two players aren’t at the ballpark in Omaha, Nebraska. If North Carolina State were forced to drop out, Vanderbilt presumably would advance to the best-of-three championship round next week.