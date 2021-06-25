Death toll in Florida collapse rises to 4; 159 still missing

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) – Officials say there are still 159 people unaccounted for after the partial collapse of a beachside building in Florida.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava noted Friday that rescue officials were still searching for survivors.

Raide Jadallah is an assistant Miami-Dade County fire chief. He says rescue operations continued throughout the night and that 130 firefighters are working at the site.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez says authorities are working with the medical examiner’s office to identify four victims.