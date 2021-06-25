Domestic violence shelter in Pender County speaks out following Atkinson domestic violence homicide

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The Pender County community of Atkinson, left shaken after Brandy Price’s murder.

The suspect in her killing, a man she was allegedly abused by. Her murder is bringing the issue of domestic violence into the spotlight.

Executive director of Safe Haven of Pender Inc., Dr. Tracey Ray said incidents like this, stemming from domestic violence have a major impact on the community, leaving many traumatized.

According to the safe haven of Pender, the domestic violence rate in Pender County is high, and despite already having a higher percentage prior to the pandemic, cases have since jumped by 48%.

“It’s in these moments that individuals start to look at it and it becomes very real. Although we know homicide is a likely part of domestic violence, it’s not until things like this happen, and it’s like wow that really can happen. So, we encourage anybody even if they may be in an abusive relationship and they’re not sure, to call and speak with someone, but we definitely –it’s a huge impact on the community,” said Dr. Tracey Ray, Safe Haven of Pender Inc. executive director.

Victims, and friends and family members of victims are advised to seek help and services from safe haven of Pender, to help remove themselves or loved ones from abusive relationships.

“There are different methods of reaching out. So, we definitely encourage even a bystander to use our crisis line to reach out, and we learned about it also through one of the victims coworkers, who we’re still trying to get more information about how we can serve, how we can be a part of you know, about the family, providing emotional support or empowerment,” said Dr. Ray.

Safe Haven of Pender offers different options and resources to help domestic violence victims leave their dangerous situations.

“We deal a lot with safety planning, because all the victims aren’t ready to leave, and sometime they go back, because they feel there’s no alternative. So we work a lot on safety planning, like what can a victim do while they’re still in an abusive relationship, how can they get out when they’re ready to get out,” said Ray.

Safe Haven of Pender serves Pender and Duplin Counties, and its shelter is open to anyone, regardless of gender, who is a victim of domestic violence.