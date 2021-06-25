One dead; Heavy law enforcement presence investigating at Leland home

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — There is an active criminal investigation happening now at a home in Leland.

The heavy law enforcement presence is gathered in the Waterford subdivision.

Law enforcement have taped off an entire house and yard on Regalia Lane.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion earlier today.

The Leland Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are all working in the area.

UPDATE (7:43 p.m.) : Leland Police have released an official statement:

“The Leland Police Department, in conjunction with the State Bureau of Investigation and The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, is conducting an ongoing investigation at 1207 Regalia Lane in Leland. At approximately 1:43 AM, Leland officers were dispatched to 1207 Regalia Lane in reference to a death investigation. Upon surveying the scene, officers and members of Leland Fire & Rescue observed potential incendiary devices as well as hazardous materials. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene and rendered a device safe. Crews from Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point’s Hazardous Materials Team responded and conducted a removal and disposal of all hazardous materials at the scene. A loud noise that may have been reported by some was the sound of the device being rendered safe by New Hanover County’s E.O.D. Unit, and there is no active threat to surrounding areas or public safety in general. Investigators with the Leland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are working with the SBI on the ongoing death investigation. One person was found deceased inside the residence, but manner of death and cause of death will not be available until an autopsy and toxicology report can be completed. The victim in this case is not yet being identified due to ensuring proper family notifications have been made. If anyone has any information they may feel pertinent to the investigation, they can call the Leland Police Department at (910) 371-110”