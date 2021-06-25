Indian Trail mother and child killed in car crash

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a mother and her 3-year-old child were killed in a collision.

The Hickory Daily Record reports the patrol says a car driven by 20-year-old Allison Faith Presley of Indian Trail crossed the center line on N.C. Highway 16 on Wednesday and collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction.

According to the patrol, Presley and her child died at the scene. The investigating trooper says it appears Presley fell asleep at the wheel, and added that the child’s car seat was improperly installed.

The patrol says the driver of the other car was taken to the hospital while a passenger had minor injuries.