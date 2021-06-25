One victim shot Thursday evening in Wilmington

UPDATE (9:44 p.m. 6/25/21): The victim from last nights shooting, Jacobi Tyler James, 20, is in stable condition and is recovering.

The Wilmington Police Department is still investigating the cause but believe it may be an isolated incident.

ORIGINAL POST FOLLOWS:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say that one man has been shot and taken to the hospital.

The incident happened around the 300 block of S 13th St.

Police responding to the scene found one man who was shot. He is currently in surgery at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

There is no suspect information to provide at this time and the investigation is on-going.

The victim’s name is being withheld until family notification is made.

The department will provide additional updates tomorrow as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at (910) 343-3609.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information.

You can also use the Wilmington NC PD app.