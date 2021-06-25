Part of Independence Boulevard shut down due to retention pond flooding

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Police Department has shutdown a section to of Independence Boulevard due to flooding caused by a retention pong.

A WPD spokesman said the road is closed from River Road to Carolina Beach Road and that the worst of the flooding is in front of the Hawthorne at Indy West Apartment Complex.

Crews from the City of Wilmington are on the scene working to get equipment in the area and begin work on the pond.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

WWAY has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.