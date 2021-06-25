Pender County Museum to soon welcome visitors after pandemic shut down

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Museum officially announced its plan to reopen in the next two weeks.

The museum has been closed for at least a year due to the pandemic. Historic documents, clothes, furniture as well as medical and agriculture equipment are on display, giving visitors a look at day-to-day life before the 1950’s.

- Advertisement -

It is a volunteer-run museum, managed by the Pender County historical society.

“We have a wonderful group of volunteers,” Shelby Battle of the Pender County historical society said. “They’ve just done so much for us, but we could use a few more, and if you think this would be something you would like to do, give us a call, we’ll get back to you.”

The museum is scheduled to reopen July 8th.

It will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm, and Saturdays from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.