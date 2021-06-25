SMILE! Horse photo bombs maternity shoot in Bolivia

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A horse in Bolivia unexpectedly photo bombed a woman’s maternity shoot and it is going to make you smile.

Carolina Cifuentes with Carolina Cifuentes Photography was shooting photos of the expectant mother at the woman’s farm in Bolivia in early June when the shoot got a little more interesting.

Cifuentes said the expectant mother wanted her brown horse to be in the photos, but her white horse had other plans. Cifuentes said the white horse walked over to them and just stood there looking at them wanting to know what was happening and stayed for the whole shoot.

You can see the horse making some very goofy faces in some of the photos with quite a few tongue photos.

Cifuentes posted the photos with the caption:

“We had a blast day with this gorgeous girl and her best friend, he had the best attitude in the world… Life is better when you’re laughing.”