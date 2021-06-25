With more national chains moving in, is downtown Wilmington’s restaurant scene changing?

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — For Katie Guthrie, owner of Noonie Doodle Sweets & Treats, the excitement of moving into a new store in downtown Wilmington was short lived.

“It’s been a rough couple of years,” she said.

First, it was Hurricane Florence. Then construction delays. The shop was only open about six months before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“I feel like we struggled right out of the gate,” she said.

But, with pandemic restrictions easing, she said she was starting to feel hopeful again, and working on a marketing plan to capitalize on the summer tourist season. Then she learned another candy store, a national chain, was opening about a block away.

