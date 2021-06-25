Wrightsville Beach Spearfishing Tournament returns to Cape Fear June 25-27

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Some of the region’s top underwater hunters will converge on the coast this weekend for the 13th edition of the Wrightsville Beach Spearfishing Tournament.
Scores of SCUBA and free-diving fishers will compete for top prizes in several categories.
Spectators can catch a glimpse of the biggest fish during daily weigh-ins during the tournament.
Those weigh-ins are Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the transient dock at Seapath Yacht Club, 322 Causeway Drive on Wrightsville Beach.
The latest update from the event’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/WBSpearfishing/) includes these instructions: