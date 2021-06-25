Wrightsville Beach Spearfishing Tournament returns to Cape Fear June 25-27

By
Donna Gregory
-
0

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Some of the region’s top underwater hunters will converge on the coast this weekend for the 13th edition of the Wrightsville Beach Spearfishing Tournament.

Scores of SCUBA and free-diving fishers will compete for top prizes in several categories.

Spectators can catch a glimpse of the biggest fish during daily weigh-ins during the tournament.

Those weigh-ins are Friday and Saturday,  4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the transient dock at Seapath Yacht Club, 322 Causeway Drive on Wrightsville Beach.

The latest update from the event’s Facebook page  (https://www.facebook.com/WBSpearfishing/) includes these instructions:

1) DO NOT GO OUT IF YOU FEEL UNSAFE. DO NOT act differently because of the tournament.
2) “Safety sausages” and vertical signaling devices, and bright colors highly encouraged on Friday.
3) Friday looks to have the roughest conditions so Friday will have an extra incentive for inshore.
4) Mandatory buddy diving on Friday (please recognize this should be how you dive EVERY time)
5) Mandatory person “up top” on the boat if you do decide to go out (but again, we are strongly recommending staying inshore Friday).
6) STAY IN YOUR COMFORT ZONE!