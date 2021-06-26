Arizona election audit enters new phase as ballot count ends

PHOENIX (AP) — Technology consultants hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to probe the 2020 election have finished counting and photographing nearly 2.1 million ballots from Maricopa County.

A final report of the findings is still weeks to months away.

- Advertisement -

The milestone marks an end to the most visible portion of the unprecedented partisan election audit.

Teams of people worked through pallets of ballots on the floor of a former basketball arena. The GOP-led Senate ordered the audit after Trump backers claimed without evidence that fraud led to his loss in Arizona and other battleground states.

The Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has repeatedly said the election was fair and free of any problems.