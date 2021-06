CORNELIUS, NC (AP) — The search for a person who fell off a pontoon boat on a North Carolina lake and didn’t resurface was expected to resume on Saturday.

The Charlotte Observer reports that divers joined firefighters in searching for the person who went missing on Friday night.

Cornelius Fire Capt. EJ McCormick said that officials are asking visitors to avoid the area that they are searching.

Lake Norman is approximately 20 miles north of Charlotte.