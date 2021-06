WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department needs your help identifying these two men who stole from the Lowe’s Home Improvement at 354 South College Rd.

The man in the black shirt took a chainsaw from the back of someone’s truck while they were shopping inside of Lowe’s Home Improvement on June 2.

The man in the checkered shirt stole a weed trimmer on June 3.

- Advertisement -

Please call WPD if you have any information.