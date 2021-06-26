Dozens enjoy a day of playing in the mud at the Children’s Museum of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington held one of its most popular events on Saturday, entertaining and educating with their sold out annual ‘Mud Day’.

The event allowed kids to get hands-on with different mud-related activities around the museums’ courtyard.

- Advertisement -

Each station had a different theme to help children and their parents learn more about the soil and connect with the earth.

Museum executive director Heather Sellgren feels the event provides kids the chance to be kids.

“They might not be able to get messy at home, but they’re more than welcome to come here and wear their swimsuits and get as messy as they want to get and have a good time,” Sellgren said.

Participant Avery Maynard agreed with Sellgren, saying she enjoyed coming out to the event.

“I really like the cooking, the mud cooking over there, and the mud pit and washing the baby dolls,” Maynard said.

Museum staff feel sensory play is important to children, and hope events like these will continue to allow kids to learn as they grow.