SURFSIDE, FL (CNNWIRE)– At least 159 people were unaccounted for Saturday, two days after the collapse of part of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida, authorities have said.

Search and rescue teams have been feverishly scouring the site since shortly after 55 of the building’s 136 units fell. Four people are dead, officials have said.

- Advertisement -

Here’s what we know about the missing.

Read more here.