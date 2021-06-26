‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ event held in Southport to raise awareness for overdose deaths

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A special evet was held Saturday morning at Franklin Square Park in Southport to honor those impacted by the overdose death epidemic around the country.

Dozens of people gathered at the park throughout the morning to support the cause, with some representing loved ones who have died due to an overdose.

Signs with hundreds of pictures recognizing those lost to addiction wound their way through the park.

The event also featured a walk to the river to let everyone know ‘you’ll ever walk alone’.

“We need to raise awareness,” organizer Lisa Smith said. “We need to put a dent into the stigma. We need to open eyes and hearts. We’re all here to support each other and be together.”

Although this was the first walk of its kind in the Cape Fear, organizers hope to make this an annual event.