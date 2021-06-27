1,000+ fans welcome NC State baseball team back from Omaha after removal from College World Series

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,000 N.C. State baseball fans welcomed the team home from Omaha Saturday night after the Wolfpack — on the brink of playing for the College World Series championship — was removed from competition over COVID-19 protocols.

The fans gathered outside Doak Field to greet the team, who flew into RDU around 8:20 p.m. and then took a bus to campus.

- Advertisement -

The bus arrived back at Doak Field around 9:20 p.m. to loud cheering. The team then took the field with various players and coach Elliott Avent taking turns addressing the enthusiastic crowd through a bullhorn.