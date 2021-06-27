Atkinson murder victim remembered at memorial service

ATKINSON, NC (WWAY) — The town of Atkinson came together on Sunday to remember a woman who was murdered last week, Brandy Lynn Price.

The prime suspect in her killing is a man who she was said to have been abused by.

Family, friends, and coworkers gathered next to the old Atkinson High School to hold a memorial ceremony in her memory in the location Price’s body was found.

People said prayers and those in attendance were able to share kind words about Price. Doves were released by her family members.

Price’s daughter, Jennifer Shepard, said she was thankful to see the community come together to honor and remember her mother’s life.

“My mom was there for this whole community, if they needed something, if they were a few dollars short at the dollar store, she would pay for it and she would come home and be like ‘I feel blessed’. My mom, she…she helped me through a lot of the abuse that happened, she was there for me when nobody else would,” Jennifer Shepard, Brandy Price’s daughter.

A fundraiser has been made to help cover Price’s funeral costs, help her two teen daughters, and also help raise awareness of domestic violence.