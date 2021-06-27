ILM continues to see uptick in travelers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington International Airport continues to see an uptick in the number of travelers flying in and out of the airport as more people are traveling because COVID-19 restrictions loosened across the state.

Officials at Wilmington International Airport say ILM is seeing more passengers now than the airport saw before the pandemic and viewed it as signs of normalcy returning to the airport.

Most travelers passing through ILM are believed to be traveling for leisure, and ILM believes when business travel returns, the airport will continue to see a positive comeback after a year of low passenger numbers due to the pandemic.

Some travelers shared they were excited to see travel return to normal, not only locally, but also across the county.

“I think it’s going to be great for our economy, and I know for people like me, I mean, I’ve got a trip planned to Orlando to go to Disney, I’ve got another trip planned to Europe, later in the year by December. So, as soon as things started…people started getting vaccinated, and once I got vaccinated, I was ready to go, and I think it will help the country, and I think it will really get things feeling more normal,” said Nancy Norton, traveler.

“I fly a few times out the year for family, or for fun, but I’m just glad things opened up and people are getting out and have the option and the choice themselves to move and do things, so I’m just glad to see that happening,” said Tom Burns, traveler.

One passenger shared concerns she has about more people traveling.

Norton said, “I’m a little concerned about timing, and also –I mean it’s my understanding that just getting crews for flights, you know have been challenging, with so many people coming back to travel, all at once, so I’m concerned about delays, I’m concerned about cancellations, and just waiting time.”

ILM’s deputy director told WWAY, ILM has not yet experienced any impact as a result of any airline staffing issues.