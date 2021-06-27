Spearfishing Tournament wraps up in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Plenty of people gathered in Wrightsville Beach over the weekend for the annual Spearfishing Tournament.

In total, 75 free divers and scuba fishers competed in the event.

The scoring is broken up into three categories of fish and the judges take the heaviest two fish from each three categories.

The winner has the heaviest total weight, but if you ask the divers they are more interested in the fun than the prizes.

“It’s just a great thing to bring everybody together. All of our friends, everybody that loves diving here, it’s the one event a year you see all of us together,” said competition winner Chris Slog. “When you see something big, the game is on. It’s a lot of fun. Once you do shoot something, that’s when it gets challenging, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Slog was one of many divers to win some prizes on Sunday.

