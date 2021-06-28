Durham restaurant adding 20% ‘fair wage service fee’ to every bill

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A restaurant in Durham said it’s now paying employees a fair wage, but that means some customers could be left with a bigger bill.

Pizzeria Toro added a 20 percent gratuity to every bill for dine-in customers, along with a message saying seen and unseen hourly wage workers are the backbone of the restaurant.

Gray Brooks is a chef and one of the owners of Pizzeria Toro. He said some prep cooks and dishwashers had to work two jobs.

He sees the fee as a way to close the wage gap between staff who traditionally did not make tips and those who did.

“The restaurant business is such a slim margin business, we were paying them as much as we could and it wasn’t enough,” Brooks said. “This was a way to sort of take that extra income and spread it out so that everybody was making enough to make a living.”

Brooks said a living wage to him means enough money to pay bills, with a little leftover every week.

