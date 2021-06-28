Fireworks show planned at White Lake for July 4th

WHITE LAKE, NC (WWAY) — The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a fireworks show for the Fourth of July.

The show will begin at 9 pm at White Lake. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Terri Dennison says they did not have any July 4 celebrations last year, so they’re expecting a big turnout this year.

After a difficult year, Dennison says it will be a great weekend for the local businesses as well.

“This is a good boost for them,” Dennison said. “It’s nice, they’re not just going to be at the lake, they’re going to be shopping downtown here in Elizabethtown, they’ll be going to the grocery store, eating at our restaurants, so this is a good weekend for our economy.”

Dennison says they are encouraging people to take safety precautions, but all events will be held outdoors.