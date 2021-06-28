One man injured in shooting in Whiteville Saturday

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville Police say one man was injured in a shooting Saturday night.

According to a press release, Officers responded to West Lewis Street and Martin Luther King in reference to shots fired just before 9 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The investigation revealed Demez Thompson had suffered from a gunshot wound. Thompson was taken to New Hanover Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

If anyone has any information regarding this case call Detective Michael Strickland at (910) 642-5111.

The Whiteville Police Department is committed to partnering with the community. Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partnering in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the Whiteville Police Department’s TIPS line at (910) 642-5111.