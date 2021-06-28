Railroad realignment project attempting to bypass current route from Navassa to the Port of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is proposing a bypass route for the existing rail line between Navassa and the Port of Wilmington.

They’re taking public feedback through July 26th to determine the best alternate route.

The current rail line runs across the Cape Fear River and around Wilmington to the city’s port, crossing many major roadways around the city.

According to officials, a total of 32 main streets are impacted by tracks that see around 250,000 cars move across each day.

The realignment project has been years in the making, but organizers are looking for public engagement every step of the way.

“We really wanna make sure we touch base with the public, show the public the work that we’ve done,” railroad realigment director Aubrey Parsley said. “To make sure we get comments and feedback that we can then incorporate into our process to have the best completed finished produce that we can.”

Parsley says if all goes as planned, work on the project could begin as soon as 2023.