Town of Belville rezones 25 acres near Waterford community

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Several Leland residents gathered at a Belville Board of Commissioners meeting Monday, speaking out against a proposed rezoning.

Seamist Properties, which owns 24.85 acres on Poole Road in Belville, requested the property be rezoned from Industrial to Business Residential.

- Advertisement -

The land backs up to the Waterford community in Leland.

It’s unknown yet what the developer plans to do with the land, but Waterford residents worry about potential negative impacts.

“There’s no clarity on what they’re probably going to do, but our feeling is it’s probably going to be condos or big apartment buildings,” said resident Erik Tammaru. “And that’s going to destroy traffic and noise and congestion and privacy, our privacy is going to be gone.”

The Board of Commissioners approved the rezoning.

The developer will have to file for a Conditional Use Permit before developing the land, and neighbors will have the chance to share additional concerns then.