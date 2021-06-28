US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forces in Syria came under rocket attack Monday, with no reported casualties, one day after U.S. warplanes conducted airstrikes against what the Pentagon called “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” near the border between Iraq and Syria.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says the militias were using the facilities to launch unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq.

Kirby says the U.S. military, under the direction of President Joe Biden, targeted three operational and weapons storage facilities, two in Syria and one in Iraq.

Iraq’s military condemned the U.S. airstrikes, and the militia groups called for revenge against the United States.