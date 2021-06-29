12-foot great white shark tracked off North Carolina coast

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WTVD) — Officials are urging beachgoers to remain vigilant after a little girl was bitten by a shark off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend. Especially as vacationers head to the beach for the July 4th weekend.

Emergency responders rushed to Ocean Isle Beach on Sunday to treat the 7-year-old, who sustained injuries to her leg.

- Advertisement -

Authorities said those injuries were consistent with a shark bite.

“When more people go in the water, there’s an increased opportunity for an interaction with a shark and so you see that happening on the east coast of the United States during our summers,” Chris Fischer of OCEARCH.org told ABC News.

But it comes as researchers say they’ve located a separate 12-foot great white named Ironbound off the shores of North Carolina.

Read more here….