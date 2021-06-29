After years of erosion, Snow’s Cut Park is closing forever on Wednesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Snow’s Cut Park is scheduled to permanently close tomorrow.

New Hanover County made the decision because it says it can’t guarantee the park is safe to visitors.

The significant shoreline erosion has caused steep embankments, compromising the septic system and causing sinkholes.

To make repairs, 40 trees would need to be removed, which the county says would cause more erosion.

The playground equipment has been relocated to River Road Park, and the picnic shelters will soon be relocated in the next few weeks.