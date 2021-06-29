As sports-themed bistro sets opening, what else is ahead for Wilmington’s Independence Mall?

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — With the opening set for the newest Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux on Monday, the staff at the Independence Mall location has a pretty good idea of what to expect.

“We have 53 openings worth of data,” said Brian Tubbs, assistant general manager. “It’s going to be controlled chaos.”

- Advertisement -

So this week, Tubbs and general manager Kevin Giever are in the process of training the 170 or so people who will work at the restaurant at 3710 Oleander Drive before they serve comfort food with a Louisiana flair beginning 11 a.m. July 5.

Read more here….